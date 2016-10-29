Review: The Elixir of Love

The Elixir of Love provided a comedic, beautifully sung and hugely enjoyable night of opera at the St Andrews Voices Festival this year.

Image: Scottish Opera's Elixir of Love

One of the highlights of the annual St Andrews Voices festival is the main opera production. This year we were treated to two operas – a funny and family orientated semi-staged production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute with a new narration by acclaimed Scottish author Janice Galloway in Younger Hall to close the festival, as well as Scottish Opera’s fully staged production of Donizetti’s blissfully comic dramma giocoso The Elixir of Love, performed in a new English translation by Kelley Rourke and a new reduced orchestration by Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clark.

This production is the latest in a series of highly successful smaller-scale touring productions by Scottish Opera. Whereas their main operas tour from the company’s base in Glasgow to Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Inverness only, The Elixir of Love tour encompassed fourteen venues throughout Scotland. These productions are therefore designed to be as accessible as possible. The question of whether opera should be translated is a vexed one, however in this case I thought the translation worked very well indeed, adding to the humour and life of the original whilst never diminishing the drama. The fun of Dulcamara’s opening aria with regional references went down especially well in the Byre, as did the revelation that his potion, the elixir of the title, is in fact buckfast. In spite of these local Scottish references the setting was very English, to match the translation, and we were transported to a 1920s PG Wodehouse-infused garden maze. The Englishness of this production was a great reminder of its profound impact on WS Gilbert, the greatest English comic opera writer, whose libretto to The Sorcerer is a parody of The Elixir, an idea he would return to throughout his career. Donizetti’s original “topsy-turvydom” was allowed to shine through clearly, much to the appreciation of the audience.

The logistics of touring also required a reduced orchestration. I would be the first to admit that I really do love hearing operas with their original full orchestrations, especially Romantic operas. However Clark’s orchestration worked very well with a string trio, horn, and guitar adding lightness and a delicacy to support the ten-strong cast. The cast was led by Ellie Laugharne as an impressive and imposing Adina in striking costumes. She had a very strong and powerful voice with a stage presence to match. Occasionally some of her words were lost, which was a pity, as her vocal quality was superb. She was ably supported by two of the Scottish Opera Emerging Artists for this season. Elgan Llyr Thomas as Nemorino, in this version her lovesick gardener, gave a very assured performance. His comic acting never took away from the real human emotion and he is clearly a face (and voice) to look out for in the future. Hazel McBain as Giannetta made her supporting role truly memorable – in particular in her gossipy aria in the second act. Her engaging stage presence added a lot to the production.

The two comic baritones in the forms of Toby Girling as Belcore and veteran operatic and Gilbert and Sullivan performer James Cleverton as Dulcamara both showed their natural ability for comedy as well as their assured mature vocal tones. Special credit to Cleverton for learning the accordion especially for his act two aria which aided his characterisation which had more than a hint of Shakespeare’s Autolycus and Gilbert and Sullivan’s John Wellington Wells about it. The five-strong chorus were always engaged and made the most of their various personae as members of Adina’s household, soldiers in Belcore’s regiment, and as (most memorably) adoring admirers of Nemorino. Oliver Platt’s direction was slick and showed expert handling of stage comedy, whilst Oliver Townsend’s designs were extremely clever both in terms of set and costumes.

What struck me most about this evening was the amount of care and attention that went into the production. It was clear that this smaller-scale production was being treated with the same energy and enthusiasm as their main productions. It is a wonderful sign that, even in these times of tight and restricted arts funding, productions such as this can be toured throughout the length and breadth of Scotland.

If this has whetted your appetite for comic opera then Scottish Opera will be staging perhaps the greatest of all operas, Mozart’s sublimely beautiful Le Nozze di Figaro starring St Andrews graduate Ben McAteer in the title role in Edinburgh in November. Closer to home the new St Andrews Opera Society will be presenting an evening of opera scenes on 10 November in the Beacon Bar, whilst the Gilbert and Sullivan Society will present the evergreen comic classic The Pirates of Penzance in the Byre Theatre on 4-5 November.

5 stars


