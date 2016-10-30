Review: I Faglioni – Amuse Bouche

“Je ne veux pas travailler – je veux fumer” (“I don’t want to work – I want to smoke”). These words from Guillaume Apollinaire’s Le Guetteur mélancholique opened a concert which was to showcase some of the very best musical settings of French surrealist poetry. This evening of musical decadence was staged as part of the annual St Andrews Voices festival, which celebrates vocal music in many of its various forms from modern indie rock to sacred polyphony. Now in its fifth year, the festival continues to grow and attract some of the biggest names in the world of music from St Andrews’s own King Creosote, whose sold-out concert followed Amuse Bouche, to I Faglioni. This was the second of I Faglioni’s flagship concerts in the festival and having attended their Insalata concert the previous evening in St Salvator’s Chapel I was already looking forward to an engaging and thoroughly entertaining concert with some of the best choral talent in the UK. I was not to be disappointed.

What is the secret to their success? It is not simply their focus on their tonal quality, but also their fervent desire to communicate the words clearly to their audiences. As the acclaimed conductor and music teacher Eamonn Dougan, who sings baritone with I Faglioni, said at the choral workshop the following morning there are many professional vocal ensembles that take the words for granted and assume that their audiences are only interested in the sounds of notes alone. Robert Hollingsworth, the group’s founder, conductor, and able counter-tenor, has drilled and coached his singers to perfection – the diction immensely clear at all times. Even though all their texts were in French, as in their concert the previous evening, the language barrier had no effect on the audience’s enjoyment and understanding of their pieces. I Faglioni showed that it is possible not only to have a pure and blended choral sound but also to allow the poetry to speak through the music.

Which takes us back to the opening quotation. Hollingsworth’s selection of pieces showed his love for late nineteenth and early twentieth century French surrealism. With the poetry of Apollinaire and Paul Éluard featuring heavily in the programme, the evening focused heavily on the striking imagery of the tormented poet feeling isolated from society through the tortuous years of the first half of the twentieth century. I was particularly struck by the quartet of poems which formed the haunting Un soir de neige by Poulenc in the second half of the concert.

Both the concerts presented by I Faglioni were gastronomically themed and the plat principal, so to speak, which closed the evening, was a very rare performance of a mid-Victorian French work by Jean Françaix entitled Ode à la gastronomie. This satire of a famous French guide to dining etiquette was, as Hollingworth stated, particularly French and the challenge was communicating such a French piece of humour to an Anglophone audience (he compared it to presenting a hypothetical satire on The Archers to a Continental audience). However we needn’t have worried as the social commentary provided within the piece alongside its sheer bizarreness meant that it provided a fittingly humorous conclusion to send the audience away with a smile following the haunting pieces which had preceded it.

Special mention must go to Anna Crooks (as soprano)/Markland (as pianist), a former BBC Young Musician of the Year, who not only sang beautifully in the choral items but also played the piano in Roderick Williams’s new arrangement of the ‘Adagio Assai’ from Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, as well as playing two haunting pieces by Erik Satie between vocal items. Her sensitivity and understanding of the music made these memorable and welcome additions to the vocal programme.

If you ever get a chance to catch I Faglioni in concert I would unhesitatingly recommend them. Their communication of both text and music meant that they didn’t simply present concerts to be appreciated, but to be enjoyed by both specialist and novice alike. In the words of Gramaphone Magazine reviewing the CD release of Ode à la gastronomie, they are “entirely fresh and unexpected, […] a bit sexy, a bit silly, and absolutely, unmissably superb” – I couldn’t put it better myself!

5 stars.