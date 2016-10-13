Review: Hot Dub Time Machine

Hot Dub brought the heat this year (both literally and metaphorically).
October 13, 2016 11:32 am 0 comments

Throughout the day leading up to Hot Dub, the air was clouded largely by skepticism about what was to be expected. People were conscious of whether it was worth delaying that dreaded essay deadline for another night and everyone was asking themselves the same question: do I feel morally okay with myself about spending £10.50 on a night in 601?

One of the biggest disappointments can probably be awarded to the masses of people who missed out on getting a ticket online, and as such waited in a queue outside the union from 10:40, only to be told they weren’t getting in. Further, even those who had a ticket were subject to pushy queueing and unfriendly bouncers.

Photograph: DJ Tom Loud's Hot Dub Time Machine

Photograph: DJ Tom Loud’s Hot Dub Time Machine

However, despite the initial dampener, upon entering the event Hot Dub himself was undoubtedly worth it. Overall, the concept of being transported back to 1954 and exploring hits from throughout the decades is refreshingly different from all of the budding student DJ’s hoping to make themselves known for their grime/trap based “beats”. As someone who enjoys a song you can sing to, Hot Dub provided this in all it’s Abba chanting full.

DJ Tom Loud created such a great vibe which couldn’t help but draw people to the dance floor. To be honest, looking back on the evening all I can picture is an amalgamation of images where I see myself and the crowds around me dancing and sweating our nights away, Pablos in hand. What also came as a welcome surprise was that there were never points where myself or my friends were bored, rather we were actually reluctant to wait in line for drinks for the fear of missing out on another favourite tune.

Photograph: DJ Tom Loud's Hot Dub Time Machine

Photograph: DJ Tom Loud’s Hot Dub Time Machine

The best thing about Hot Dub was I never felt confused about what year or decade we were in for each song. Tom Loud’s selecttion were characteristic of each musical era and the well known nature of the songs made for a night of good music and continuous bursts of “I love this song!” from the people around me. The screen’s dotted around 601 which normally project images of the University’s sports teams at Sinner’s provided an effective visual representation of the year we were listening to.

The success Hot Dub has experienced in St Andrews both this year and last proves significant in the crowds it has drawn each time. Let’s hope the Union continues to bring acts from outside of the bubble to perform more regularly. They create a refreshing break from just a normal night out in the union.


Related posts:

Share this article


Related posts:

What do you think?

More from The Saint

  • Review: Hot Dub Time Machine

    Review: Hot Dub Time Machine

    Throughout the day leading up to Hot Dub, the air was clouded largely by skepticism about what was to be expected. People were conscious of whether it was worth delaying that dreaded essay deadline for another night and everyone was asking themselves the same question: do I feel morally okay with myself...

    Read more →
  • Would This House Assassinate President Trump?

    Would This House Assassinate President Trump?

    At the start of every public debate they host, the UDS hands out leaflets to attendees. These usually contain background about the debate, as well as more general information about the society itself, including the names and contact details of all of the members of the Board of Ten, the UDS’s...

    Read more →
  • Constellations: an interview with the director and cast

    Constellations: an interview with the director and cast

    Image: Al Gillespie This year, one of the first plays to grace The Stage of the Union will be Nick Payne’s Constellations, a love story about two very ordinary, extraordinary people. I spoke with Director Al, along with Kate and Jared, the dynamic duo carrying the play, to find out what it’s...

    Read more →
  • The St Andrews Snowsports Trip 2017: an experience you’ll never forget

    The St Andrews Snowsports Trip 2017: an experience you’ll never forget

    Photo: St Andrews Snowsports This week sees the launch of ticket sales for the St Andrews Snowsports annual ski trip, this year to Les Deux Alpes in Southern France. Last year’s highly successful venture saw them go to Val d’Isere but whilst it is an iconic skiing resort, Val d’Isere is not...

    Read more →
  • A review of the Dunhill: Links Golf at its finest

    A review of the Dunhill: Links Golf at its finest

    Photo: Alfred Dunhill Links Tyrell Hatton maintained his overnight lead to win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, proving that he is the next big name in British golf with a long over-due maiden European tour win. Hatton cruised through his round and his path to victory was pretty much a procession...

    Read more →