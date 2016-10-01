Review: Bridget Jones’s Baby

Despite missing one of the original stars, this sequel still receives 3 stars from one of the few male reviewers in the audience.
October 1, 2016 12:38 pm 0 comments

Rarely had the New Palace Cinema been so packed last week than at Bridget Jones’s Baby. Needless to say there was a vast female majority in attendance – the abashed baritone chuckles of the four or five middle-aged Fife males and myself utterly drowned out by the unashamedly shrill giggling of the partners who had dragged them along.

Undoubtedly, despite the 12 year hiatus since the poorly-rated sequel, The Edge of Reason, this third instalment does retain much of the franchise’s accustomed hilarity, despite the absence of some regular personnel. Most notable of the truants is Hugh Grant (is he coming to the Dunhill/Sallies next week?), aka. the now late Daniel Cleaver. Screenwriters Richard Curtis and Andrew Davies are also missing, having been replaced by Borat’s Dan Mazer and the consummate Emma Thompson.

Instead, he is replaced by the irritating American billionaire Jack Qwant played by Patrick Dempsey who joins the very credible refit into character by a revived Renée Zellweger and the ‘best of British’ crew of Colin Firth, Jim Broadbent and Sally Phillips among others. An unwontedly slimmer, 43-year-old Bridget, shares a one-night-stand with Qwant at a music festival after an Ed Sheeran concert, proving that this soundtrack is still as dodgy as its predecessors.

Photo: (C) Universal Studios

Ever the calamitous heroine, Bridget finds herself knocked up, but by who? It’s a tale of two one-night stands, one with Qwant and the other with Firth’s Mark Darcy, the perpetually uneasy human rights lawyer who remains as cold as his Austenian namesake. The nine month wait for the birth is a revolving door of, at times, two dads, at others, no dads, and even occasionally gay dads too. Though an amusing rollercoaster of events, the last 40 minutes of the film, did somewhat feel like a whole trimester in passing.

Other stand out performances include Sarah Solemani, of Bad Education and Him & Her fame, as the fun, 30-year-old Miranda, Bridget’s similarly inept news-reading colleague, and Bridget’s cutting obstetrician played by Emma Thompson. Though Bridget Jones’s Baby does miss the brazen caddishness of Grant, it stands up in its corporeal humour and wincingly awkward sequences and it is certainly a welcome return for London’s favourite singleton.


