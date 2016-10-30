Review: Bindi, a Bollywood bonanza

It’s an age-old story. Boy meets girl, falls in love; girl’s traditionalist parents object to their difference in class or due to a previously arranged marriage; boy and girl deal with this by breaking into spontaneous song and gyrating around trees for three hours, their clandestine courtship attended by hundreds of backup dancers.

It’s Bollywood, baby, and it’s all about the soundtrack. This year’s Bindi, courtesy of the St Andrews Sanskriti Society, showcased the best and kitschiest tunes of the industry on Thursday. Club 601 was completely transformed from a grungy disco-ish club into an equally grungy Bollywood-themed dance floor. It wasn’t packed to the brim (you need room for the thumkas, after all) but the crowd was a sizable and enthusiastic one.

The stately and always-professional DJ Vips, a “household name in Scotland and the North,” laid down the beats for the night. The most unique and inimitable part of the music, though, was the skilful and fast-paced drumming of the dohl player by the stage. It added that essential South Asian flavour to some already bangin’ tunes.

Even with only a marginal knowledge of Bollywood, there are a few songs that you can’t fail to recognize. On the playlist tonight were the quirky electronic beats of the Breakup Song – playing, perhaps fittingly, while a couple ate each other’s faces in the middle of the dance floor (really guys, you couldn’t have moved to the side or something?). Kala Chashma was another crowd-pleasing classic, auto-tuned to high heaven and featuring some badass Hindi rapping. And, of course, the entire room screamed in unison when Chaiyya Chaiyya came on.

Without getting political, St Andrews isn’t especially diverse – University data shows a tiny South Asian student population – so seeing such a highly-attended, well-organized event for Bollywood music was a pleasant surprise for a newcomer. Not only is it invaluable to have a space and an event for celebrating South Asian culture, it’s also commendable that it’s open to everyone. Students of all ethnicities and nationalities were on the dance floor, enjoying the often-cheesy and always over-the-top music.

The vitality of the songs was matched by the vibrancy of clothing – I doubt you’ll see that many saris anywhere else in St Andrews. Saris and kurtas swirled and twirled alongside more traditional clubwear, showcasing an incredible variety of fabrics and colours. There was no restraint with jewelry and flashy accessories, a refreshing taste of pizzazz in this dreary weather. Some students, clearly Bollywood veterans, knew entire dance routines for individual songs and weren’t shy about showing off their skills; others (i.e. me) took part in the equally enthusiastic but distinctly not choreographed dancing.

Bindi’s greatest success came from its remarkable fusion of traditional and cutting-edge. In some respects, it was a familiar night in 601 – pounding beats, students writhing with reckless abandon on the dance floor – but it had that vibrant cultural twist. In a University dominated by white-tie formality and dinner balls, Bindi was a welcome and successful night of wild dancing and deliberately kitsch music. And if you’ve had your fill of Bollywood culture, too bad – happy (almost) Diwali!