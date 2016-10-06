It’s in my nature: St Andrews’ hidden oasis

Most students don’t realise that a veritable jewel full of waterfalls and butterflies is open to them right here in St Andrews.

The St Andrews Botanic Gardens, which are owned by the University, have long been ignored by students. Director James Hearsum, however, has laid out the case for visiting the gardens. He sees them as a chance to find “open space [and] to get out of the Bubble.” Most importantly, Mr Hearsum says that the gardens are simply “a beautiful place to be.” It’s not difficult to appreciate this sentiment. You can go a lot further away than Canongate and fail to feel the level of serenity offered by the gardens.

On a sunny Friday morning in September, the gardens were nearly empty of visitors. The lawns, green-houses and trails were all eerily vacant and very nearly silent but for rustling leaves and birdsong. The site felt like a personal romping ground. One couldn’t help but wonder: where were the crowds of students reading among the trees?

Walking the grounds, which extend for 18 acres, is one of the greatest pleasures on offer. The gardens contain a small but beautiful woodland criss-crossed by earthen and gravel paths. Equally pleasurable to walk through are the orchard and vegetable gardens, which are filled with pendulous blackberries, pears and apples, and the rock garden, which is terraced on a low hill and landscaped with conifers and shrubs.

The lawns are a great space to stretch out and get some reading done, with privacy afforded by the many nooks created by hedges and copses. It’s little suprise, Mr Hearsum notes, that come exam time they’re a choice spot for revision.

Not to be missed is the half acre of greenhouses (a half acre being a much larger area than one might expect). Each represents a different biome. For instance, the succulents and cacti greenhouse, kept hot and dry, sits adjacent to a humid greenhouse filled with leafy plants native to the tropics. The delightful “trees and shrubs of the forest greenhouse” has a gurgling waterfall, a stream and a pond bordered by insectivorous plants.

A glasshouse of particular note is the Butterfly House, which is running until 23 October (admission is £2.95). It’s exactly what one might expect of such an enclosure, with flocks of multi-colored butterflies lounging about. Delightful in and of itself, the Butterfly House is made all the better by helpful docents eager to impart their knowledge about the butterflies, chrysalises and caterpillars on display.

Mr Hearsum was eager to emphasise that the space is “not just a pretty garden.” The gardens are, he says, “a serious collection.” Mr Hearsum compares the cataloguing and databases offered by the gardens to that of a museum, and he notes their focus on ecological conservation.

Students can help out around the gardens in a wide variety of capacities, from creating education material for the many visiting school groups to creating “bat paths” through the forest and completing general horticultural work under the direction of a professional. Simply get in touch for more information.

Students can also take advantage of the adult education programs in place. These include a botanical illustration course held on Saturdays and the “Botanic Bonanza” series of Thursday lectures on a variety of botanical topics.

Mr Hearsum also highlighed two upcoming events. The first is the Autumn Festival, which is running on 8 and 9 October. This event will draw together conservation groups from the local and national level and will be accompanied by events such as the demonstration of tree surgery, fruit picking, storytelling and much more.

Secondly, the gardens are experimenting with a new Christmas program. This offering will involve Christmas lights, a greenhouse filled with Christmas plants and a later closing time of 6:00 pm. Mr Hearsum “expects December to be as busy as June,” so be sure not to miss out.

Starting 1 October, winter hours of 10:00 am to 4:00 pm will be introduced, replacing summer hours of 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. We are assured that the gardens are “still good” through most of the winter, so the cold needn’t put you off from visiting. That being said, you can always retreat to the greenhouses.

This peaceful, green oasis in the midst of our busy and grey northern town is free to students, so there is absolutely no reason not to take full advantage of it. Just remember to bring your matric card.