Discovering the benefits of hot house yoga

A good sign of a healthy business in St Andrews is the ability to integrate both students and locals. Hot House Yoga, founded by Sarah McLaughlin, does just that. Inconspicuously located in Slotline House just past Aldi, Hot House Yoga is truly one of the town’s hidden gems.

Ms McLaughlin invited The Saint to attend one of the many hot yoga classes she hosts each week. The difference between hot yoga and standard yoga is quite obvious: for the former, the room is heated up to approximately 39 degrees celsius. The studio is also very atmospheric. Lit candles and inspirational quotes adorn the walls, creating a bubble within the Bubble. Many classes are attended by sports teams, as they offer a change of pace from typical practices.

Ms McLaughlin said that hot yoga can be more beneficial than standard yoga, as the heat “helps loosen the joints and improve the elasticity of the muscles, which allows for safer and deeper stretching.”

The increased temperature also aids perspiration, which allows for the beneficial release of toxins. Ms McLaughlin took the class, consisting of students of all ages, through various hatha yoga positions during the one hour session. She was successfully able to incorporate all customers by teaching easier manoeuvres to beginners and intricate ones to more experienced members. The class was very physically demanding but also extremely rewarding. Ms McLaughlin’s well-humoured approach was evident throughout; singing happy birthday to one of the class regulars whilst in the middle of a difficult balancing act was just one example.

Hot yoga is a great way to destress, which is why Ms McLaughlin took the hobby up eight years ago. She has been a professional instructor for over a year and a half and strongly encourages anyone who seeks a way to both de-stress and keep fit to consider attending classes.

Hot House Yoga offers competitive rates, which can be found on their website. For more information, visit hothouseyogastandrews.com or email [email protected]

