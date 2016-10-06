Devil’s Advocate: should the royals really still be relevant?

Who would you rather have as head of state – Queen Elizabeth or Donald Trump? Personally – call me old fashioned – I would rather have someone who knows what she is doing, even if she is apolitical. Donald Trump, on the other hand – if elected to the position of President of United States – will have a terrifyingly large collection of nuclear missiles to play with, and a huge conflict of interest between his business concerns and his position as head of state.

While you might argue that this is an unfair comparison, the Queen is a hereditary monarch, while Trump is one of two candidates for an elected presidency, there are more similarities than you might realise. The Queen is head of the armed forces, and, like the president, has a veto on any legislation passed through parliament. Like Donald Trump she is a billionaire (if you include the Royal Art collection). The difference, however, is obvious; the Queen doesn’t ever actually use her veto, and her position as head of the armed forces is delegated to the executive (i.e. the Cabinet, which itself derives its authority as a committee of the Privy Council). Yet the fact remains that if we ever had a tyrannical Prime Minister, the Queen could veto any legislation not in her subjects’ favour. For this reason alone, there is a good enough case to argue that the royals should still be relevant, because they serve to protect the nation from tyranny.

Let us not forget St Andrew’s favourite Royal – Prince William – who along with Kate seems to be responsible for a good number of the recent influx of international students. Let us not forget the coffee shop that boldly proclaims in its window “Where Will met Kate – For Coffee,” or the café on Bell Street with its delicious Cambridge Scones. While the celebrity status of Kate and Wills perhaps may seem unwarranted, it is important – because it subjects the heir to the throne to public scrutiny so that when he becomes king he will be prepared for the stressful job of reigning over the country. Plus, if the royals weren’t so laud ed, there wouldn’t be any Cambridge Scones. Let us not forget what royal status allows the royal family to do for the country Prince Harry, with his Invictus Games, inspired injured war heroes to compete in Paralympic sports. The Duke of Edinburgh Award is responsible for who knows how many children getting lost in the Welsh countryside. The Prince of Wales’ Charities are responsible for getting young people like ourselves back into farming, and the Prince of Wales himself has popularised wool jumpers and organic food long before they were fashionable. Let us not forget the Queen, patron of about a trillion charities and as important to British everyday life as the Great British Bake Off. Look what happened when that moved to Channel 4 – just think what might happen if the Queen decided to move to Canada.

All of this is good for the country, and it isn’t as if the royal family do nothing all day – they are busy doing charitable work, even if it might look like just good fun to us. Sure, it may seem outdated and elitist to allow such a level of inequality to exist, but the royal family allows for historic links between the Commonwealth realms to be maintained. So in theory, the Queen could move to Canada, but it would probably upset lots of people over here. Maintaining historic links between the Commonwealth is why Prince William and his family were recently visiting Canada – the purpose of their visit being to convince the Canadians that the royals are still relevant and in touch. Connections with the Commonwealth countries are going to be especially important when Article 50 is triggered, so really, anything the royals can do to aid that process is a good thing.

What our monarchy represents is worth maintaining and is very important. It represents unity, not just throughout the United Kingdom, but also throughout the Commonwealth. This unity is something which we need now more than ever, and the existence of royals plays a small part in allowing it to continue.

I will continue to argue that the royals remain relevant – because of their charity work and because of their ability to foster unity between the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom. Let us celebrate the relevance of the royals with our scones and jam, organic vegetables and awful national anthem. If that’s not enough for you, you can even visit Edinburgh to see one of the Queen’s beautiful castles and cast an admiring glance at her crown jewels.

– Max Waller

