Constellations: an interview with the director and cast

Tiffany Black sat down with director Al Gillespie, and his stars Kate and Jared to find out how rehearsals are going for Constellations.

This year, one of the first plays to grace The Stage of the Union will be Nick Payne’s Constellations, a love story about two very ordinary, extraordinary people. I spoke with Director Al, along with Kate and Jared, the dynamic duo carrying the play, to find out what it’s all about.

Al Gillespie, Director

What made you pick Constellations? It’s not particularly well known and isn’t exactly an easy sell.

To be honest, I picked Constellations for kind of that reason. If you’re not constantly trying to challenge yourself, or push yourself, you can occasionally find yourself with a dead shark on your hands. More than this though, Constellations is just so heart achingly beautiful. Nick Payne is our generation’s Tom Stoppard – he has this brilliant ability to take something incomprehensible to most people and make it as clear as day. We also don’t really have enough romance in St Andrews. We do a lot of great, thought provoking, quasi nihilistic, existential-dilemma provoking, heart of darkness dramas, but the sheer number of them can wipe you out. Frankly, I’ve done too many of those, so you might as well be the change you see in the world – and I wanted to see two adorable people fall in love over 50 different universes.

How did you approach the rehearsal process? Particularly facing the difficulties of a two hander.

Rehearsals are the place to throw everything to the wall. I’m different from a lot of directors I know, in that while I typically have an artistic vision for a play, I try to find it while in the rehearsal process. Recently I’ve been trying to shift the focus away from my artistic vision, to collaboratively building one with the actors. I want everything I do to be in service of working with them. The rehearsal room has to be a safe space where its okay to fail, to throw everything against the wall, to be vulnerable enough that you might find a nugget of pure gold.

On the one hand, two handers could be hard – the fate of the show is all down to the casting of just two people – but to be honest, Kate and Jared just make everything easy. They are utterly fantastic, consummate professionals, who attack every rehearsal like their lives depend on it. I could not have ever hoped for a better cast.

Do you like the idea of one life in multiple universes? Is it a comforting thought to you?

I find the idea of the multiverse freeing. The idea that somewhere, out there, there is another me, in another St Andrews, and he gets it right. If he can do it , then why can’t I?

I know this is one of your last plays at St Andrews, any parting words for audience members who may be on the fence about coming?

You’re right, this is one of my last, and honestly, depending on circumstances, this could very well be the last play I direct in St Andrews. (NB: I want to do more here, as always, potential shows live and die on funding.)

As such, I’m going to propose to you a number of reasons why you should come see this.

This could be my last show (potentially). The acting is utterly fan-dabby-dosy. Going to see theatre is scientifically proven to lower cholesterol. You can tell you parents that you’ve gone to see a theatre piece on the nature of the multiverse. They’ll be well impressed. You are attempting to win the Best Audience Member award at the Golden Seashells, so you want to really prove your commitment by going to off-mermaids shows. You want to take another human on a date. This show would make a pretty good date show. It’s rather romantic. You are a fresher. You are young. Take it from me, don’t squander your Fresherdom. Live St Andrews life to the full (by coming to see this show) You want to put on a play. Always good to see a load of stuff first, it broadens the imagination. You swore a blood oath to Nick Payne that you would come see this show. All the profits are going to the Royal Perth Infirmary Cornhill Hospice Centre. So your money will be going to a good cause.

Kate Kitchens and Jared Liebmiller, Actors

Portraying a romantic relationship on stage is hard. Did Al have you do any weird bonding activities to help get that going?

Kate: Yes! What I found hard about this show was that Jared and I have to portray a whole arc of a relationship. We go from the first meeting where you have the fun flirty giddiness, to some really challenging decisions that make or break a marriage! I found the latter the most difficult (mainly from lack of experience!) but Al really was able to help. He ended up having Jared and I do a lot of staring at each other and breathing – it’s quite meditative actually!

Jared: Al’s had us do a number of exercises to get the chemistry flowing. The meditative breathing exercise, staring at each other really helped break down any awkwardness we had towards the beginning of the process. Beyond that, conversations about the characters and their relationship are always helpful, and Al is wonderful in those.

Laurence Olivier famously said that his interpretation of a character started from the shoes up. How do you both approach a new role?

Kate: I love getting to walk in Marianne’s shoes. For me it’s always been about her motor mouth! Nick Payne has this beautiful style of writing that is so natural and I love getting into Marianne’s rhythm of speech.

Jared: With a new role I usually try to get everything I can from the text. From there, I think about how the character carries himself, how he approaches situations, and how he feels about the people he’s talking to and about. I usually try to find inconsistencies and ticks that the character might have and understand how that contributes to the character as a whole, but that’s been difficult in a play with so many different versions of the same person.

What are you hoping audiences walk away feeling?

Kate: I’m not sure to be completely honest! After working on this show for the past few weeks I guess it’s really encouraged me to be a bit more open and loving, so I hope other people experience that as well! Because even though this show is about how you have all the time in the world, you really can only be certain of today, right this minute.

Jared: I hope they’ll come away from Constellations rooting for these two people and their relationship. Beyond that, you might laugh, you might cry, and hey, you just might learn something.

Well, if these charming people aren’t enough to convince you I don’t know what will. They’re some of the cream of the crop in the world of St Andrews theatre and I really would urge you to go along! All proceeds will be going towards the Royal Perth Infirmary Cornhill Hospice Centre. Constellations is on for one night only this week.

Thursday 13 October, 7.30pm-8.50pm. The Stage, the Union.

