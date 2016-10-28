Buyers’ guide: a Fresher’s perspective on St Andrews shopping

Now that you’re well past the somewhat overwhelming Freshers’ Week and the routine schedule has begun, it gives you time to start thinking about your autumn wardrobe, as well as what to wear to upcoming events like, Welly and Masque-rave amongst other events. If you’re looking for style inspiration in St Andrews, you’ve come to the right place. After all, what better way to get acquainted with a new town than strolling around the shops?

As a Fresher myself I made it my mission to have a chat with the shop assistants and get any advice or tips. The first was Sam Brown on Market Street which offers a wide range of styles and designers, changing merchandise weekly. From beautiful, yet casual French Connection pieces to cozy and affordable cashmere sweaters, as well as sporty brands like Elle Sports, this shop could fit out a diverse wardrobe. As their sales assistant Jenny stated, they “mix high-end brands with affordable ones”. At first glance, it might look more appealing to an older clientele but I strongly recommend you have a look around and talk to the amazingly friendly and helpful staff for recommendations. This store also offers a 10% student discount, which can always come in handy. Don’t wait to buy your favourite pieces, as the frequently changing inventory goes quickly.

Next was White Stuff located on Church Street, that harbours a cozy atmosphere. The clothes on sale may not be everyone’s taste but I would encourage you to have a look anyway. If you are into flowery and playful prints, this is the store for you! The skirts are especially cute. Store assistant Catriona describes their “clothes as unique, due to our in-house printing procedure… bright patterns with unique touches”. Check out the beautiful prints on the accessories, especially the socks, which are very charming and something a little different. They might help brighten your day when stuck in the library on a rainy afternoon.

Monsoon and Accessorize offer a good mixture of basics and also chic clothes. Additionally, check out the cute accessories, especially the stationary if you are looking for some back to university essentials to boost your motivation. If you are still looking for the perfect dress for an upcoming black tie event, this store definitely has some amazing dresses on offer. It also has a broad range of ball gown accessories, like a glittering shawl, a cover up or a cozy cardigan, as well as very glamorous clutches to embellish your outfit.

Other shops located on Market Street, are H&M, Superdry for insanely comfortable sweatshirts, and Fat Face. Don’t forget to ask for the 10% student discount! New Look offers great trendy clothes and a surprisingly broad assortment of shoes from boots to ballerina pumps and even very fashionable heels at low prices. Another, perhaps less well known shop I should mention is Podofit, also on Market Street. It has a great selection of cool sportswear with quirky prints as well as everything else you might need if you want to be fit and look good at the same time.