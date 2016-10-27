Are political leanings malleable or predetermined?

Although I fully appreciate that displaying a working knowledge of Gilbert and Sullivan could well lead to the total and final destruction of my social life, a short excerpt from the duo’s political satire Iolanthe has struck as alarmingly relevant of late:

“How often does Nature contrive,- Fal, lal, la! That every boy and every gal/ That’s born into the world alive / Is either a little Liberal/ Or else a little Conservative!”

Naturally, for someone who positions themselves on the British left and therefore works principally within a framework of inherited intellectual Marxism, this proposition has always seemed as comical as it was (probably) originally intended to be. When one’s worldview is moulded by the belief that external structures and systems play the chief role in shaping the perceptions of individuals, the notion that political persuasions may be ‘assigned’ at birth is ludicrous. A personal philosophy grounded in stronger individualistic freewill will presumably also lead to this derisory assessment.