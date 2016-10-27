Are political leanings malleable or predetermined?
Isaac Leaver examines the influences which shape our political opinions.
Although I fully appreciate that displaying a working knowledge of Gilbert and Sullivan could well lead to the total and final destruction of my social life, a short excerpt from the duo’s political satire Iolanthe has struck as alarmingly relevant of late:
“How often does Nature contrive,- Fal, lal, la! That every boy and every gal/ That’s born into the world alive / Is either a little Liberal/ Or else a little Conservative!”
Naturally, for someone who positions themselves on the British left and therefore works principally within a framework of inherited intellectual Marxism, this proposition has always seemed as comical as it was (probably) originally intended to be. When one’s worldview is moulded by the belief that external structures and systems play the chief role in shaping the perceptions of individuals, the notion that political persuasions may be ‘assigned’ at birth is ludicrous. A personal philosophy grounded in stronger individualistic freewill will presumably also lead to this derisory assessment.
However, over the course of the summer, this apparently nonsensical idea has gained increasing currency in my mind. It all started with an article on the Fabians website, which was exploring tendencies in populations towards authoritarianism and made a passing reference to a Swiss study that tentatively concluded that school-age children with liberal inclinations were more likely to choose a higher education pathway. As a corollary of that, and contrary to the belief amongst bien-pensant liberals, a university education itself did not make people more liberal. People at universities likely had that disposition originally.
The article in question suggested young liberals chose university because, unlike their more authoritarian-minded peers, they were open to the diversity that further academic study usually delivers. I could be pushed to suggest that this conclusion was not broad enough. What if, just what if, liberal and conservative proclivities were influenced by the epistemological pathways of the individual, namely that liberals were more likely to be abstract and rationalist and conservatives more empirical? Furthermore, what if these pathways may not be consciously learnt and espoused, but are instigated by intrinsic and inextricable psychological constitutions? In other words, what if each child born is either born a little liberal or little conservative?
This proposition would certainly begin to account for such phenomenon as the obsession amongst liberals with aforesaid structures and systems that often depersonalise individual experiences and the traditionally conservative territory of ‘common sense politics’ that invariably appeals to first-hand experiences and low-level abstract thinking. The greater willingness of young liberals to embrace the diversity of a university setting also fits in.
In a different context, this paradigm incorporates the opposition between the latitudinarian interpretations of the Bible amongst established Churches, having been developed through the prism of centuries of abstract theology, and the less flexible and scripturally literal readings that evangelical denominations often provide. Environmental factors such as class, race and contemporaneous circumstances still have a hand in moulding opinions and perceptions, but conservative or liberal tendencies remain prevalent as a result of these epistemological pathways.
If any of this holds any merit, then we can reap discernible benefits regarding how we view our political opponents: gone are the tired and knee-jerk mantras that “conservatives are stupid” or that “liberals are unpatriotic” or that “liberals/conservatives are immoral.” There can be no presupposition of morality, values or raw intelligence (especially when our current notions of ‘intelligence’ are still dictated by the anachronistic exaltation of classical learning). Instead, there is the simple appreciation that liberals and conservatives ‘naturally’ have variant methods of collecting the data and concepts upon which they ultimately base their political opinions.
However, on the obverse, the implications are less attractive. The ultimate conclusion is that, in some elementary sense, political opinions are the result of something that cannot be altered with ease, if at all (and are therefore predetermined). If this is the case, then one must ask if there is any point in trying to convert anyone of opposing political opinions and if political trends are underpinned to a degree by how many of each person with each epistemological pathway are present at a given time in a given political unit. Conventional political discourse and the ways in which politicians traditionally appeal to the electorate are seriously called into question.
This article has been fundamentally ruminative rather than assertive and/or declarative, especially when it has been written by someone with absolutely no formal instruction in philosophy, psychology or political science and who has fallen into the very stereotype of liberals who obsess over depersonalising structures and systems.
Nonetheless, as commentators in the Anglosphere begin to ever more emphatically announce the arrival of ‘post-truth’ politics that no longer rely on logic or reason, our study of individual voters and the electorate as a political organism must leave no stone unturned. As much as it will pain many to hear, maybe it will turn out that Gilbert and Sullivan were not being as ridiculous as they, or anyone else, thought they were being.
