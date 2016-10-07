Alfred Dunhill Links Championship day one review

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got under way yesterday morning in blustery challenging conditions. The Old Course mounted a real test with even the world’s best losing the battle against the wind. However, it was the Carnoustie Links, considered the toughest of the three courses that hosted the majority of the well-renowned players and celebs.

Who played well:

Alex Noren leads the pact equalling the course record with an eight-under-par 65 at Carnoustie. The Swede, who has already won the Scottish Open and the European Masters this year, said: ‘’That was one of the best rounds I’ve played, so I’m very happy right now’’. Sitting just behind him is Ross Fisher who shot an impressive 65 at Kingsbarns. Having come off the course Ross said: ‘’I’m obviously very pleased. Kingsbarns is normally the easier of the three courses so you know you have to make a decent score, but when the wind blows it’s anything but easy’. Adrien Otaegui and Frank Quattrone currently lead the team competition, with a combined 13-under at Kingsbarns. Other notable performances include Ian Botham who, with his partner David Horsey, sit at 10-under.

Who disappointed:

It was a week to bounce back for Willett, Westwood and Fitzpatrick following the Ryder Cup last week. Unfortunately, it seems that the emotional drain of the tournament has taken effect with all three struggling at Carnoustie today. Willett recorded a 73 playing alongside Westwood who struggled to a 75. Fitzpatrick never got going and with a quadruple bogey at the 6th hole, he only managed a five-over 77. Hugh Grant has also had finer days on the golf course, with him and his partner Stuart Manley occupying last place with a team score of five-over par.

Shot of the day:

Thomas Pieters hit the shot of the day when he drove the 407-yard par 4 7th hole at Carnoustie, much to the surprise of the group still putting out. Pieter’s is known for his big hitting, but with swirling winds it was an extraordinary feet. Pieters would go on to make birdie, carding a two-under 70. Talking about his round Pieters stated: ‘It’s great to be back here, everyone is on my side’. The friendly atmosphere at Carnoustie was clearly a welcome change from the rowdy American crowds in Hazeltine last week.

The game of golf will make you live longer:

The World Golf Foundation (WGF) today announced the launch of the Golf & Health Project, a unique initiative focused on academic research which highlights how the game can benefit peoples’ lives. Playing golf is likely to increase life expectancy, help prevent chronic diseases and improve mental health a report by the researchers at the University of Edinburgh, led by Dr. Andrew Murray stated. The report states that golf is expected to decrease the risk of more than 40 major chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, colon, and breast cancer. With this research published, there are now no excuses for not going out this weekend and watching the world’s best here at the Home of Golf for free. Become inspired to pick up a game that will improve your overall quality of life!

