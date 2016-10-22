Accidental discovery proves rewarding experience

It is often said that many great discoveries and inventions happened by accident – penicillin, the pacemaker, microwave ovens, fireworks – the list goes on. Well I postulate that another discovery must be added to that list: ‘D Gully Buttress’ on Buachaille Etive Mor. Though we stumbled upon it by accident, it turned out to be one of the best days in the mountains I’ve ever had, in part aided by the stunning weather and clear blue skies.

Having subsequently read the UKC (United Kingdom Climbing) logbook entries on the route, it seems that our party of 6 were not the first to stumble on to DGB by accident having aimed to chart a route up Curved Ridge. Indeed, for the first 50m of scrambling we believed that we were on Curved Ridge as Skylar, having climbed Curved Ridge just a week prior, “recognised some of the holds”. It was only as we progressed further up the route and encountered ‘Hell’s Wall’ that we thought that the climbing had become a little tricky for a Grade 3 scramble. Having not intended to do DGB, we had not read the guidebook entry for the route and had no clear indication of the best way to tackle Hell’s Wall. As such, it did prove a little tricky and, indeed, nerve-wracking. However, once we had overcome that obstacle the rest of the route was fairly easy by comparison. The line of DGB took us up the face of Buachaille Etive Mor (Stob Dearg) parallel with Curved Ridge and we could see a number of parties on the Curved Ridge route enjoying a pleasant scramble on a route which certainly appeared to be a great deal easier than ours.

Nonetheless, we pressed on up DGB taking in the stunning views across Rannoch Moor. Higher up the route it joins on to Curved Ridge just below the ‘crux’. This supposed crux, a short but steep chimney, was overcome with consummate ease by our party and it certainly made us wonder exactly what route we had managed to do. By the time we had topped out on Stob Dearg and enjoyed some lunch on the summit it was mid-afternoon and time to head down. We descended the great bowl of Coire na Tulaich with great anticipation and excitement to read the guidebook entry for the route we had done. Having returned to the Lagangarbh Hut we promptly opened up ‘Scottish Rock’ and the entry was read aloud.

“D Gully Buttress: On approach up the scree just beyond the Waterslide, the obvious slit of D Gully lies almost directly above. This route follows the buttress to the left of the gully. Start at the base of the gully and follow easy rocks leftwards. At about half-height a steep 10m wall is encountered. This is Hell’s Wall, a poorly protected Severe 4a on sloping holds. Outflank this on the left to regain the buttress. Continue to the top and traverse right to gain the upper section of curved ridge.”

So as it turned out the climbing had felt harder than a Grade 3 scramble because it was harder and the hardest section of the route, ‘Hell’s Wall’, graded Severe, can be avoided. If only we’d have read the guidebook… The D Gully Buttress route climbed (by accident) that day has since been referred to as the ‘Cheeky Severe’ – as indeed it was exceptionally cheeky.

Have your say. Tweet us @saint_sport.