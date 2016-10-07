A formal affair: Opening Ball style

Basking in the moonlight and beneath the midnight sky, freshers and fourth years, alike, danced the night away this past Saturday at the Kate Kennedy Club’s annual Opening Ball. The crisp air, loose atmosphere, and bustling marquee proved the ultimate environment for the event, while the attendees lit up the night in an astonishing array of attire. Though on first glance, selections seemed more suitable for prom, a closer examination yielded flirty frocks in daring shades and glamorous gowns with rich embroidered beadwork.

From scarlet, sunburnt orange and bright cherry, to burgundy and ruby red, dresses in vibrant red hues proved most popular. Winter white and blush cream softened the darker tones of an assortment of expected little black dresses. Pops of cooler colours including emerald green and cobalt blue intrigued the eye, while completing the spectrum of this year’s Opening Ball colour palette. Undeniable trends prevailed, including, black lace bodices and unexpectedly conservative necklines. Seasonal textures including velvet and silk taffeta were quite abundant. Though solid prints were more common, floral prints specifically stood out. Notable short dresses held little variation in style, focusing on bodycon, sheath dresses, or empire waist. Longer dresses offered greater diversity, such as high-low, column, and mermaid; additionally longer gowns leaned toward captivating touches like adventurous slits and backless beauties. The gentlemen of Opening Ball boasted standard issue tuxedos. However, colourful suspenders, tartan scarves, traditional Scottish wears, and velvet smoking jackets were spotted.

Two distinct outfits stood out amongst the standard sea; each embodying the festive nature of the evening and capturing the natural beauty of the attendee. A beauty in classic black and red paired a black lace cami with a standout skirt. The intricate lacework, paired with a bout of confidence, created a unique texture combination in conjunction with the baroque fabric of her full, tea-length skirt. The simplistic selection of accessories, inclusive of a black and white enamel bracelet, a glitzy black clutch, and black suede pointed-toe lace up stilettos, complemented her attire while honing the classic concept. Loose locks and bright red lipstick completed the look.

Expressing the essence of tradition with a twist, this bright silver and icy blue baroque fabric gown incorporated distinct design elements; the high neck, cutout back, and extended slit, added interest to her slim fitting dress. Paired with simplistic makeup, gently pulled back hair, and slightly smoky eyes, her selection dazzled. An over the shoulder evening clutch, lavishly embellished in sliver tones matched perfectly with her gown.

In addition to expected fur coats, silk wraps, and wool jackets, partygoers wore a unique selection of outerwear, including varsity jackets and leather bombers. Glittering waist belts and statement necklaces were the most common accessories. Metallic selections were surprisingly tasteful. Fresh faces featured simplistic makeup, with the exception of brightly coloured lips. Most ladies opted for long flowing locks instead of proper hairdos…regardless the nature of the evening would let the hairpins drop. Spurred by seasonal style inspiration, the evening proved to be the proper introduction to this year’s event season.