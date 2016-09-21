The Mercury Prize winner they didn’t see coming

At just before 10pm on Thursday night, Jarvis Cocker announced Skepta as the winner of the 2016 Hyundai Mercury Prize for his album Konnichiwa. The Tottenham-born grime artist’s fourth studio album prevailed over what would have been a posthumous award for David Bowie and Blackstar, the bookies’ favourite, as well as names like Laura Mvula, Radiohead, The 1975 and Michael Kiwanuka.

The result has been received with shock across the music industry, despite the inclusion of fellow grime artist Kano on this year’s shortlist and Dizzee Rascal’s own Mercury victory back in 2003. Admittedly, the genre is slightly lost on me, as Wiley (who features in the track ‘Corn On The Curb’) confirmed with his Refresher’s Week gig this year, “mid-life” or “no mid-life crisis”. However, to an MC novice’s ear, Konnichiwa does match its prize-winning predecessors for pure entertainment value. The despondent Skepta’s laughable phonecall to the rapper Chip sets the tone for the rest of the release: an abundance of “fam”, “bro” and “blad”, and dissatisfaction for politics and authority. Considering the album was released in May, it would be fascinating to hear a post-Brexit ‘deluxe’ edition…!

Konnichiwa itself seems to be a celebration of the genre, a celebration of the grime lifestyle itself, with guest appearances from many familiar names, Lethal Bizzle, Wiley and JME (Skepta’s brother) and there was a definite festivity to proceedings as the throng of family and friends climbed up to the stage with Skepta to receive his award – his mother’s shimmying becoming an unlikely GIF.

Undeniably, non-conformist would be a term to describe Skepta. Along with the government, the artist appears not to have much time for the music industry. He is an independent musician, recording albums in his bedroom, and spent a mere £80 on the video of his most well-known song to date, ‘That’s Not Me’. It is this that has caused shock: the attaining of one of the nation’s highest musical honours without professional managers and labels but, instead, with sheer individualism. As Skepta himself says: “I broke down a few more barricades, got me a few more accolades”. That he did.