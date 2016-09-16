The Chariots of Fire 5k fun run is back!

The University of St Andrews Cross Country Club’s annual Chariots of Fire fun run is back on Saturday 24 September! As always, the club are welcoming people with all running abilities and even getting some friends from other Scottish universities to join them in reliving of the most iconic scenes of the 1981 movie Chariots of Fire!

This is a brilliant time to try if you have never run on the beach in St Andrews before, never been in a timed run before, or just simply want to beat a 5 kilometre personal best! Late sign ups on the day will be at the cricket pavilion from 13:00 to 14:30 with the charges being £4 for students and £5 for everyone else. The run starts at 15:00.

The club encourage you to wear white for the run on West Sands beach to fully replicate the scene but it is not a necessity.

