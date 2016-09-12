STEPAL cleared of wrong-doing by charity regulator

STEPAL achieved charitable status in November 2015, after being established to fight proposals to site the new Madras College at Pipeland, currently in the green belt.

STEPAL, the St Andrews Environmental charity has been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by Scottish charity regulator OSCR.

STEPAL achieved charitable status in November 2015, after being established to fight proposals to site the new Madras College at Pipeland, currently in the green belt.

Mary Jack, STEPAL chairman, speaking to Fife Today said that the complaint had no validity.

Going on, she said, “STEPAL will continue to energetically pursue its objectives to protect the environment and liaise with organisations which share or support STEPAL’s aims.

“In the St Andrews context, this includes protecting the recently established Green Belt against inappropriate development, while welcoming developments which respect and enhance the natural environment of St Andrews and the surroundings of this historic town.”