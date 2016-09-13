Freshers’ Week reviewed

Label’s Launch, by Clemmie Beresford

This year’s launch of Label, the all-inclusive, body positive fashion brand, proved to be another fabulous success. Held in the swanky Adamson Bar, the event boasted an exclusive Label cocktail, £5 cocktails, goodie bags and cupcakes decorated with an edible ‘L’. No attention to detail was missed and the event went out of its way to impress.

Greeting guests at the door, founder Jo Boon and members of the Label team, created a personable and friendly environment, which set the tone of inclusivity from the outset. The dress code, ‘Come as you are’ bolstered this, as did the performance by Rachel Marie Abreu of her song, Vegas, written exclusively for Label with a body positive slant. Lyrics such as ‘I’m done with all your labels’ served to enhance the brand’s emphasis on inner beauty and the stance that ‘Labels are for clothing, not for people’.

As well as promoting the brand’s body positive message, the launch aimed to publicise its annual fashion show in April, which emphasises inner beauty and diversity. Speaking at the event, Jo Boon revealed ‘Elements’ is to be the creative theme of the show and encouraged everyone to audition to be a model. Boon also announced a new body positive theatre piece to be held in November 2016, and the creation of the online magazine, Label: Press, which will feature sections of Fashion, Mental & Physical Health, and Sex & Love. Clearly, Boon is keen to diversify and grow her brand and from the Launch’s success and the response of guests, it is clear there are many on board with her vision.

Clan Warfare, by Elen Young

Despite the obvious connotations of the name, I was unsure what to expect from Clan Warfare. Nevertheless, I made my way to the Union dressed in the black and white of DRA/FP. There were varying levels of commitment from each hall, with John Burnett and Agnes Blackadder sporting T-shirts.

Amidst a series of raucous chants, the first of the challenges was announced. Unfortunately, they call it DR – Far Away for a reason, and so the majority of my hall actually missed the first challenge on our walk over. Amongst this series of challenges was a scavenger hunt where each of the hall teams was assigned a list of items to retrieve. I am still scarred by the memory of walking out of the girls toilets to be asked by about 6 people for a flavoured condom. Despite high levels of competitiveness, I am a lover not a fighter, and I was more than happy to gracefully bow out to the particularly keen Agnes Blackadder, who eventually went on to win the competition.

Despite losing, Clan Warfare turned out to be a great way to meet fellow DRA/FP residents and get used to the Union and what it has to offer.

The Bop, by Georgia Davies

The Bubble’s oldest party took place on the final Friday of Freshers’ Week. We were promised a relaxed evening: Presented as St Andrews’ closest event to normal clubbing, The Bop centres on music and dance and drinking. There is much to be said for our own Union, and the freshers this year certainly took this year’s bopping hard. The music was a mix between modern and cheesy, with a few loved classics with the charts mixed in. Dance moves were impressive but it was kept fairly tame for a university famous for its drinking.

Friday was certainly the most chill evening for our 2016 freshers. However, there was a deeper problem within the event: our canny freshers and returners discovered a far cheaper way to enjoy their Friday nights. Although entry into Club 601 was a hefty £8, for a mere £2 you could enter the Main Bar of the Union, which featured nearly identical music and equally cheap drinks. It hardly seems surprising that given the difference in cost people would choose to pay for more Pablos and less Bailandos. In this regard, The Bop did not champion the best bit of freshers: spending your time getting to know as many people as possible whilst being adopted by any number of tipsy third years.

It wasn’t all bad, but it’s worth thinking for next year that money-starved students will always gravitate towards the cheaper options. The music pumped and the dancing rocked but all it needed was more people and more cheesy hits then it would have hit perfection.

This event did not Bop to the Top, but it presented St Andrews nights out in the best way it could: ‘pre-drinks-party-union’.

Featured image: Lightbox Creative