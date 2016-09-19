Fashion translation: NYFW Spring/Summer 2017

In the past week, models and actors alike flocked to the Big Apple for one of this year’s biggest Fashion Weeks, NYFW Spring/Summer 2017, to witness, first-hand, the creative and imaginative work of some of the most influential names in the fashion industry. As models gracefully strode down the runway in various locations of New York City, new trends emerged. History was made when Anniesa Hasibuan, a Muslim fashion designer from Indonesia, revealed her new fashion line; this was the first time a collection comprised purely of hijabs was shown at New York Fashion Week. Hasibuan also incorporated embroidery and textured fabrics, keeping with the trends that dominated the runways throughout the week, namely bold, textured fabrics decorated with embroidery and tops structured with high neck-lines and accentuated sleeves. Despite the glitz and glamour of this year’s top looks, most of us are stuck wondering where we could buy these items, and, most importantly, how we could ever afford them. But, have no fear, here is your St Andrews-friendly guide to becoming the most fashionable and trendiest student in, and out of, the Bubble.

Night out:

Bold fabrics and stand-out silhouettes populated the runways during New York Fashion Week, and the catwalk at Self-Portrait was no exception. Leather trousers and high-neck, embroidered tops are the perfect look for a rouge night out on the town. The black lace, cut-out shoulders and embroidered flower pattern offer a more feminine look. However, when paired with an edgy pair of shiny leather trousers, the top is immediately transformed into a powerful statement piece. To recreate this look on a more student-friendly budget, combine a pair of Faux Leather trousers from ASOS with a peach, embroidered top from Zara. The femininity and delicacy of the top contrasts nicely with the boldness of the leather trousers to create a look perfect for a night spent dancing with your friends.

Black tie:

Who doesn’t love a night spent dressed to the nines with your closest friends, sipping on champagne and dancing until dawn? Balls and black-tie events are important aspects of the St Andrews social scene but dressing for an event can be a daunting experience, especially when you have to factor in the price of a dress. Gowns displayed in New York this year were nothing less than extravagant, with intricate beading and embroidery detailing the feminine silhouettes that dominated the runway. Oscar de la Renta exhibited mid-length tulle skirts, high neck-lines, and mesh overlay, all of which contribute to a perfect ball or black-tie look. Marchesa showed floor-length, shape-defining gowns with sophisticated beading. For student-friendly versions of these dresses, look to ASOS, where you can find mid-length and long dresses with beading and elaborate details which characterise the trends at NYFW.

Weekday:

Another look that was repeatedly shown in New York was deconstructed tops. This look is perfect for a typical school day because it allows for some professionalism, while staying chic and trendy. This top from Elizabeth and James is great paired with blue or black jeans or a cute skirt. However, for a student, this shirt from Zara might be a better option. The embroidery on the top, the tie in the front, and the striped pattern of the fabric make this shirt the ideal piece for embracing all the trends from this year’s fashion week. The look from Rag and Bone is perfect for a comfortable day at school with its large cord stitching, varsity colours and relaxed fit. The textured fabric and loud colours of this outfit is an in vogue way of transitioning between the seasons. Again, look to ASOS for an easy (and cheap) way to recreate it.

Street style:

A great way to incorporate bold prints into your weekend-wear is through colourful jumpers, decorated skirts and daring trousers. Try a leopard print leather skirt! This piece looks great with ankle boots and a simple jumper, making it a perfect option for those chilly mornings. Though a great casual option for the weekend, such a skirt is also perfect for a night out; just wear it with heels and a leather jacket. Another way to incorporate the embellished and textured fabric trend from NYFW is to wear a pair of statement trousers or a colourful top. The relaxed, loose fit of the trousers make them a comfortable go-to weekend staple for any time of the year, while the jumper is versatile, making it an easy option for a lazy Sunday. Overall this year’s NYFW Spring/Summer brought great inspiration!