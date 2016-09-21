Class representative voting open until Friday

“Make sure that your voice is heard and vote for the person you would like to stand up for your views! Voting closes at 5pm on Friday 23rd September. Results will be announced by your school president that night.”
September 21, 2016 6:48 pm 0 comments

Voting for class representatives is officially open until Friday (23 September) at 5PM.

Elections this year saw a record number of 545 nominations for over 300 positions across all schools in the university.

Director of Representation Jack Carr said, “I’m extremely pleased that this year there has been a record number of candidates for the Class Representative Elections, with over 545 nominations across the academic schools! St Andrews is traditionally the university with the highest democratic engagement in the UK and I’m so glad to see this continuing!

“Class Reps have an excellent opportunity to make a real and meaningful difference to learning and teaching at our University. I am grateful to everyone who has come forward. Good luck to all the candidates!

