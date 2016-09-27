Beating fresher’s flu: a pre’s playlist

Dance away the fresher’s flu sniffles with Arts & Culture’s top tracks to make you and your night going.

Ultralight Beam – Kanye West

Start off with something from the Life of Pablo, an album heavily influenced by the union’s infamous beverage. This track opens up his newest album with expert layering and a mesmerising combination of sounds. Whilst the song is pretty mellow, the intense musicality will create a perfect atmosphere.

Light It Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG) Remix – Major Lazer

It is not a pre’s without a major lazer song and their newest track incorporates Nyla and Fuse ODG to add a little rhythm and this helplessly upbeat track will contribute to pre’s to get everyone in the perfect mood for boogying.

Starboy – Daft Punk & The Weeknd

This new steamy piece is fresh off the press and will be sure to impress your new fresher friends. The Weeknd’s rusty vocals and daft punks danceable beats work together to create the repeatable number. This song may not immediately be your favourite but after a couple of times, you will not want to stop this hit.

My Way – Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris’s music took a bit of a hit with his recent Taytay distraction however, this new track is redeeming in him once again. It seems that a catchy track is what is needed and within the first 10 seconds you will be addicted to this.

In My Blood (Alex Adair Remix) – Leo Stannard

The new BBC introducing act has been slowly making an impact but with this Alex Adair remix, it wont just be his acoustic tracks that will be taking place in our music library. The lyrics are captivating yet they’re difficult to concentrate on with such beautifully crafted remix. In the morning, the acoustic version will be ideal for jump starting you out of bed.

Working For It – Zhu

This track is slightly more lively, perfect for getting people to get out the door. This really optimises a song that gets you in the mood. Despite the fact that the lyrics are a challenge to understand, it doesn’t fail to make you want to sing along. With the repetitive beats, it is perfect for even the most tone deaf to enjoy.

Concrete (HONNE remix) – Tom Odell

My two favourite things beautifully combined. Put this on and you will almost certainly have me dancin’. With Odell’s musicality and heartfelt lyrics and Honne’s loving quality this makes a great number due to it’s unexpected familiarity. The disjointed synthy chords and energy filled vocals make this perfect to get the dad dance moves out for.

Let Me Love You – DJ Snake and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has redeemed himself once again, creating another great pre’s tune. After Sorry, it did seem that Bieber had made it impossible to out do himself but with a helping hand from DJ Snake he has managed to create another fantastic single without losing his cute Baby-esque lyrics.

This Girl – Kungs VS. Cookin’ On 3 Burners

Throwback to summer, an instant crowd pleaser. This will have you reminiscing over a sun-soaked time, with its vintage feels combined with jazzy beats it’s a perfect warm up for a night ahead. As the track progresses, the beats become more prominent which turns this laid back melody into the perfect dance track.

7/11 – Beyonce

Everyone needs a moment to be basic. Beyonce is perfect. All praise queen B. Not only is this a fantastic song but Bey is the perfect talking point as well as being impossible to hate. This will only lead to a continuous flow of Beyonce, no one can complain with that. Everyone is left happy.