Autumn style essentials

The season of pumpkin spice lattes and cosy oversized sweaters has finally fallen upon us. Summer has bid farewell and the chillier weather is reminding us that autumn is back in town. Many of us are probably already trying to alter our summer wardrobe to suit the upcoming colder and rainier weather in St Andrews, so in order to get you autumn ready, I’ve come up with a few essential pieces to keep you looking on trend but, more importantly for us St Andreans, warm!

Firstly, let’s talk about mum jeans, another 90s trend that’s back on track. Mum jeans are the perfect in-between our cult favourites – high-waisted skinny jeans and comfortable boyfriend jeans. They have a looser fit on your body yet not baggy enough that they drown out your figure. Instead, they skim your curves and elongate your legs especially when rolled to the ankles and paired with a pair of heeled ankle boots. On days, when you roll out of bed and just can’t be bothered to wrestle on your skinny jeans, slip these on instead!

Talking about ankle boots, let’s not forget to add this classic autumn staple to our list. More rain and less sun mean that perhaps it’s time to switch our favourite sneakers for some weather-appropriate boots instead. A pair of faux-leather ankle boots and some thick socks should be enough to keep your feet warm and dry all day. The key thing to think about when picking a pair of ankle boots is choosing the heel height wisely. Our daily track to and fro classes (especially if you live in the halls further out, DRA we’re looking at you) make it imperative that our boots are comfortable on our feet all day.

It’s hard to forget how inconsistent the weather in St Andrews can be but the one thing we should always be ready for is rain. That’s why a waterproof jacket is essential to help us avoid attending lectures completely drenched. These sort of jackets have transitioned from being something you usually only throw on to shield you from the pelting rain to doubling up as a style essential. Keep in mind the hood and material of the jacket you pick. Breathable materials like cotton generally wont keep you dry and making sure the hood of the jacket is a good fit is incredibly important to avoid your hair getting soaked.

A make-up trend that particularly rises up to the occasion around autumn time is undeniably deeper toned lips. Autumn is the season where it has become acceptable to whip out our favourite darker lip shades to rock all throughout day. There’s something about the darker days and longer nights that make you want to bring out those edgier and slightly more seductive shades. Deep reds, plums and burgundy are all perfect autumnal lip options but a more unique addition to this season would be terracotta lips. This darker almost brick-red option is the perfect choice for those that aren’t daring enough yet to try out vampy lips but still want to partake in the autumnal spirit.