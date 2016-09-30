An appraisal of the English Football League

The Premier League is undoubtedly the world’s most popular football league. Every weekend during the season millions from around the world tune in to watch matches, generating billions of pounds in television revenue for the clubs. It has some of the best global talent and some of the highest paid players in the world. However, underneath the top tier lie three divisions which generate even more excitement: The English Football League.

The Football League is comprised of 3 divisions; the Championship, League 1, and League 2. The top teams from the Championship get promoted to the Premier League while the bottom four clubs from League 2 get relegated to the National League. There operates a system in each league where teams who just miss out on automatic promotion enter the playoffs, a three-match route to promotion. This is where the intrigue of the Football League begins. Throughout the season, teams can always hold the hope of reaching the playoff places, even if they endure a rough start. This was proven last season when Barnsley went from the relegation zone in November to finishing sixth by the end of the season and subsequently achieving promotion via the playoffs. In the Championship especially, the playoffs hold special significance as the playoff final is dubbed the most expensive game in world football since the winner gets a place in the lucrative Premier League.

The close competitiveness of the Football League is another one of its compelling features. Relegated teams from the Premier League often find it very difficult to come back up, despite the tens of millions they receive in parachute payments upon relegation. Teams such as Blackpool and Portsmouth have dropped down to League 2 despite playing Premier League football less than a decade ago. The competitive element is further demonstrated by the success of teams coming from the National League into League 2. Burton Albion, representing a town of just over 70,000, found themselves in the Championship just seven years after earning promotion into League 2. Successive promotions are not uncommon in the Football League, proving that teams can take no one for granted. Last season aside, the Premier League typically has had the same teams finish in the top four while the best most other clubs can hope for is the Europa League (where most English teams fail anyway).

This is not to say that the quality of football is lacking in England’s lower tiers. While some teams rely on a long-ball style, others have tried to adapt more attractive kinds of football. This has been helped by the increasing amounts of money that have reached the lower tiers. Whereas in previous decades foreigners were a rare commodity in the Football League, they are now ever present. In the Championship, clubs are willing to spend millions on global talent in order to reach the promised land of the Premier League. This was demonstrated in the recently closed transfer window, in which the total spend on transfers was £215 million, nearly double what was spent in France’s Ligue 1. The quality of the managers is similarly cosmopolitan as foreign coaches are now common right through the divisions. The Championship this season has the same number of Champions League winners as the Premier League in Rafael Benitez and Roberto Di Matteo.

Another special element of the Football League is the clubs’ atmosphere. With the ever increasing popularity of the Premier League, many teams have lost any sense of attachment to their local communities and fans. Ever increasing ticket prices, naïve foreign owners, soulless all-seater stadiums, and pampered overpaid players have established a corporate and flat feeling to many Premier League games.

My club, Arsenal, are an obvious example of this trend. The Emirates plays host to the most expensive season tickets in the Premier League at over a thousand pounds and single match tickets often exceed one hundred pounds. The Emirates has failed to capture the special atmosphere of Highbury due to these exorbitant prices. Arsenal has also not had a true club hero since Thierry Henry, who left the club nearly a decade ago. The club now has players who do not seem to fight for the shirt and the club as they have in the past.

I first visited Brentford several years ago and experienced a completely different type of football. Then in League 1, they were at home to Yeovil on a cold Saturday afternoon. The terrace behind the goal was filled with vociferous supporters who were taking advantage of the club’s ‘pay what you want’ scheme, where supporters could pay as little as a pound to gain entry into the match. The fans were passionate, and the football was frantic yet entertaining. Under the stewardship of German Uwe Rosler, Brentford played a quick counter attacking game. Defensive mistakes occurred more often than I was used to seeing at the Emirates, but they made the game even more thrilling for the spectator. The laid back atmosphere in the ground and the intensity of the play on the pitch made a lasting impression on me and I started to follow them. After achieving promotion into the Championship in 2014, they nearly gained promotion via the play-offs into the Premier League the following season. The club is an embodiment of what is great about the Football League. Affordable football, passionate supporters, and competitive play on the pitch.

